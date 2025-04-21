American Idol viewers couldn't turn away from Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll's performance of "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

The judges were enraptured, as well.

Carrie Underwood leaned in as far as the American Idol desk would let her, and Lionel Richie pumped his arm as the two men performed on Easter Sunday. Afterward, Lake and Underwood shared a special moment together.

The theme for Sunday night's (April 20) episode of American Idol was "Songs of Faith."

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" was released as a Brandon Lake solo song in late 2024 before a duet with Jelly Roll dropped in February.

The song will be on the Christian singer's King of Hearts album in June.

In addition to performances from each of the remaining Season 23 finalists, judges Underwood, Richie and Luke Bryan also performed songs of faith. She sang "How Great Thou Art" and Bryan sang "Jesus 'Bout My Kids," the closing track of his Mind of a Country Boy album.

Richie began the night with a performance of "Eternity," backed by the Idol Top 24.

Lake starts the rising ballad before Jelly Roll begins with verse No. 2, about wrestling with the darkness. These are themes he sings about often, so there’s no doubting his commitment. As the song builds toward the first chorus, the two men sing together, and from there, they trade lyrics until the moment becomes a Christian anthem.

Four contestants were sent home on Sunday night to trim the finalists count to 20. Another six will be eliminated on Monday night, giving Season 23 its 14 finalists.

Jelly Roll is the Artist in Residence on American Idol this season, but that's not his only gig for the spring. The show goes through mid-May, but he'll begin touring heavily in late April.

After an appearance at Stagecoach on Saturday (April 26), look for Jelly Roll to open Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour.

