Country Hopeful Dani Kerr Eliminated From ‘America’s Got Talent’

America's Got Talent returned for its second episode of the week on Wednesday night (Aug. 30) to announce America's live voting results.

Earlier this week, 11 acts took the stage to compete for just one of two spots in the next round of the entertainment competition. Dani Kerr, a country music hopeful, was one of those contestants fighting for a spot. For her time on the AGT stage, Kerr treated the audience and viewers at home to an original song called "The Truth."

After the performance, the judges were left wanting more. Longtime judge Simon Cowell remarked that it felt like he was watching Kerr at the bar instead of on the big stage. While Cowell loved her performance the first time, this latest audition failed to leave a lasting impression. Cowell encouraged Kerr to make more "moments" in the future.

Unfortunately, Kerr was the first contestant removed from the competition on Wednesday's episode, proving she will need to seek alternative avenues to make those "moments."

For her first appearance on the reality competition earlier this summer, Kerr sang another song she wrote called "November." That performance earned much higher praise from the judges and advanced the singer to the live shows. It was after signing "November" that Howie Mandel likened Kerr's voice to Stevie Nicks, and Heidi Klum said she also heard similarities to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.

Out of this crop of contestants, stand-up comedian Ahern Belisle and dance group Murmuration earned enough votes to clinch a spot in the next round. Mandel awarded Murmuration the Golden Buzzer earlier this season.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: