America’s Got Talent held its last round of Season 18 auditions on Tuesday (Aug. 8), and it wasn’t without surprises.

All four judges, plus host Terry Crews, combined their powers to award the last Golden Buzzer of the season to Chibi Unity. Chibi Unity is an ensemble dance group that entertained the crowd with an elaborate number involving highly synchronized movements combined with standout solos. The captivating performance brought the entire auditorium to their feet, including the judges — Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Mandel offered his feedback first, telling Chibi Unity that he could definitely see himself spending an hour watching them do their thing in Vegas. Klum called the whole act "dynamic" and "super good" before turning things over to Vergara. The actress confidently labeled the performance as "the perfect AGT audition."

The high praise continued with Cowell, who announced with a wink that everyone was thinking the same thing before inviting Crews out to stand behind the judge's desk. As the group shrieked in anticipation, all of the judges and Crews joined their hands together, and on the count of three issued the "Group Golden Buzzer." Press play below to watch the full dance number.

When activated by one of the judges or the show's host, Golden Buzzers send the contestant on stage straight to the live shows later on in the season. Chibi Unity earned the seventh Golden Buzzer of Season 18, joining previous recipients singer Lavender Darcangelo, dance group Murmuration, singer Putri Ariani, the Atlanta Drum Academy, singer Gabriel Henrique and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

Other acts from the night included a pair of aerial acrobats, an improv group, a sword dancer, an 11-year-old mariachi singer and a three-legged dog skilled in agility. America’s Got Talent airs throughout the summer on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

