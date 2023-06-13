The third Golden Buzzer of America’s Got Talent Season 18 has been awarded!

During Tuesday night’s (June 13) episode of the entertainment competition, the Atlanta Drum Academy dazzled the entire auditorium with their enthusiastic percussion performance. Their time on the stage included a little bit of everything, from solos to intricate exchanges including the entire group and even a "Whoomp! (There It Is!)" moment.

After captivating the audience, it was time to hear from the show's judges, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. Mandel summed up the energy in the room, letting the group know, "Everyone in this room loves you, and I love you!"

Vergara used her time to say that what they brought to the stage was something unique, that she hadn't seen before. After seasons behind the judges' desk, that is an accomplishment in its own right. Cowell took the opportunity to rile up the audience, stating he didn't like the performance before pausing to complete the statement, saying he "absolutely loved it!”

It looked like the Atlanta Drum Academy were well on their way to collecting four "yes" votes, but host Terry Crews had other plans. Crews interrupted the voting before it could even officially start, saying there was no need to go through the motions. It quickly became clear that Crews was headed to the Golden Buzzer, and the energy in the room exploded.

Crews shared with the audience that the designated spokesperson for the performance, eight-year-old Chioma, told him his dream was to win the Golden Buzzer. Crews said he was here to make that dream a reality and swiftly pressed the button, calling it his "honor." With that push of the button, Chioma, along with the rest of the Atlanta Drum Academy, automatically advanced to the live shows that will take place later on this summer.

Golden Buzzer hits are offered up by one of the judges, or in this case, the host, who is particularly impressed by a contestant. The first Golden Buzzer of the season went to the Mzansi Youth Choir, a children’s choir from South Africa. The second was awarded during last week’s episode to Putri Ariani, a singer and songwriter from Indonesia who left quite the impression on Cowell.

America’s Got Talent airs throughout the summer on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

