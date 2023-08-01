After a week off from auditions, America’s Got Talent returned on Tuesday (Aug. 1), and judge Sofia Vergara brought her Golden Buzzer along for the ride!

Almost as soon as Gabriel Henrique took the stage, the judges could tell something special was about to happen. Through his interpreter, Henrique let the auditorium know this was his first time in the United States; he's originally from Brazil, and he'd be presenting a song for his performance.

Once he launched into Whitney Houston's "Run to You," it was crystal clear that he has some potent vocal power. Instead of shying away from the exceptionally high notes, Henrique tackled them head-on, much to the delight of the room. Press play to watch the full audition.

Judge Heidi Klum laid on one of the most impressive compliments a hopeful singer can hear; she compared Henrique's voice to what she'd imagine a hybrid would sound like if you combined the iconic Mariah Carey with the late Houston.

Fellow judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell also applauded the show of vocal control they had just seen on their stage.

“I did not expect that voice to come out of you; you sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was,” proclaimed Mandell. Cowell explained that he could tell Henrique had some singing experience, potentially in his church, and hypothesized that the singer isn't aware just how good he is.

The last judge to hear from was the one with the Golden Buzzer left, Vergara. The actress explained that she was waiting for that Golden Buzzer feeling before awarding the high honor to just any audition. She was looking for something "beautiful" and "heartfelt." She found that in Henrique's audition and confidently slapped the buzzer.

After earning the famed buzzer, Henrique seemed stunned, but appreciative about the situation. Speaking directly to Henrique, Vergara reinforced the positive feedback, telling him just how "spectacular" he did.

When activated by one of the judges or the show's host, Golden Buzzers send the contestant on stage straight to the live shows later on in the season. Henrique earned the sixth Golden Buzzer of Season 18, joining previous recipients singer Lavender Darcangelo, dance group Murmuration, singer Putri Ariani, the Atlanta Drum Academy and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

Other acts from the night included a pair of aerial acrobats, comedians, singers and even a basketball playing dog. America’s Got Talent airs throughout the summer on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

