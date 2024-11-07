Red, white and whoa! Bailey Zimmerman’s latest patriotic post has fans seeing stars — and probably blushing, too.

The "Rock and a Hard Place" caused a stir when he post a photo of himself wearing his American flag-patterned underwear, shorts around his ankles. The image captures his confidence and laid-back energy as he fully embraces a fun, patriotic vibe.

The "Holy Smokes" singer is seen giving a thumbs up in his patriotic undies over a sky rise view in New York City, per the location tag.

Fans seem to love the pose, and their reactions are hilarious:

"911 : what’s your emergency

Me : uhh yea Bailey Zimmerman has his pants down causing a disturbance on the 40th floor across from me.

911: What’s the issue here ? 😂😂," jokes one fan.

"bailey for president 2028 🙏🏽 🇺🇸," gushes another.

Adds another person, summing up the sentiment: "God Bless the USA 🇺🇸."

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Zimmerman has bared it all. In a memorable first meeting with Post Malone, the country singer made quite an impression by unintentionally showing up in only a T-shirt and underwear.

This casual, unplanned introduction happened as Zimmerman was hanging out backstage drinking and unexpectedly saw Malone, giving him no time to dress fully. So, he met the rapper-songwriter in his underwear.

Post Malone is also known for his relaxed vibe, so he reportedly found the situation amusing — an unforgettable encounter for them both.

Zimmerman doesn't seem to love clothes. During a recent Las Vegas performance, he surprised the crowd by taking his shirt off, as he was wearing a Raiders jersey that sparked booing from the crowd.