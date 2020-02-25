Beth Chapman Left Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman With an Ugly $75,000 Surprise

Beth Chapman is gone, but her bills are not. The former reality star died in June 2019, but her husband, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, is still reconciling her estate, including a couple of lawsuits over credit card bills.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's financial troubles have come into view after his January interview with the New York Times in which he said he was broke and was going to lose his Colorado home if he didn't catch a man out on $1.5 million bond. This isn't a hunt Chapman's fans are likely to see — in the same interview he admits he doesn't currently have a television show under contract. The U.S. version of the British tabloid the Sun goes as far as to say Chapman's latest try, Dog's Most Wanted, was canceled.

In a separate article, the Sun reports that two credit card companies are suing Beth Chapman's estate, and they have the documents that prove it. A Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard carries a balance of $73,860, and a second Mastercard carries a balance of just over $1,000. Duane Chapman won't have to personally pay back that debt, but as executor he's responsible for handling these kinds of claims.

Love Country That Rocks? Than You'll Love the Cadillac Three:

There is also a lien against the couple's Colorado home, the Sun reports. Chapman is also involved in a lawsuit brought upon him by the former owners of his $2.4 million Hawaiian home. Next month he'll appear in court over claims he failed to make nearly $110,000 in payments to Karen and Craig Mills, the couple he bought the house from. The Mills want their money and damages and are asking that Dog and his team leave the mansion.

Duane "Dog" Chapman is 66 years old. Beth Chapman was his fourth wife, and together they have three children. The New York Times counts him as having a total of 12 kids, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The profile notes that he's trying to cut back his multiple pack-a-day menthol cigarette habit and has dropped to 187 pounds, as he chews ice to lose weight.

A few months after Beth Chapman's death, Duane's own health took a turn for the worse. He suffered a pulmonary embolism last fall.

Who Is Dog's Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell?