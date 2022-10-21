Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.

Cyrus and Firerose, who is credited as Johanna Rosie Hodges on many of her songs, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August of 2021 to promote "New Day." There, Firerose shared with host Ryan Seacrest that she and Cyrus met on Hannah Montana several years ago.

"We actually met ten years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose says. "Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and never give up. The music industry's not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."

After their 2021 duet, Cyrus began posting photos with Firerose yet again in August of this year. The two have since shared many photos and videos together, and they have teased the upcoming release of more music. Fans are also questioning if the pair are engaged, as multiple photos have featured a diamond ring on Firerose's left hand, and a recent snap celebrating the arrival of autumn shows off the ring front and center.

Cyrus' new romance comes after his split from his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce in April of 2022. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. They share five children: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.