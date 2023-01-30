Everyone knows that actor Brad Pitt doesn't impress Shania Twain much — at least, according to the lyrics of her 1998 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much" — but he's not the only celebrity getting a playful kiss-off from the country star these days.

At her 2022 People's Choice Awards performance back in December, Twain swapped out Pitt's name for actor Ryan Reynolds in the iconic lyric of her song, singing, "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds / That don't impress me much," to a crowd full of people, including Reynolds himself.

Of course, getting called out in the lyrics of this iconic song is a pretty big compliment, and Reynolds responded accordingly, tweeting "I can't think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much" after the awards show.

But what did Pitt think about being dethroned by Reynolds? According to ET, he's cool with it.

"I think we can share the wealth," the actor jokes during a press event for his new movie, Babylon. "Yeah, Ryan's a good egg, too. He deserves some love."

In fact, Pitt had some ideas about which eligible gentlemen Twain should call out next. "I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler. Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between," the actor suggests.

In a separate conversation with ET, Twain stresses that her song is all in good fun. Name-dropping actors that "don't impress her much" even seems to be her way of letting Pitt and Reynolds know that their good looks and charm do, in fact, impress her quite a bit.

"I mean, you know, Brad Pitt, he's stunning, as successful as it gets. Of course, he's very impressive," the country legend acknowledges. "And Ryan Reynolds? Like, gosh, I mean, my fellow Canadian, he can do no wrong. So of course he's the perfect target for 'That Don't Impress Me Much.' The perfect target."

Twain's got a busy year ahead: Her Queen of Me album comes out on Friday (Feb. 3), and she's gearing up to launch a massive tour in support of the project.

