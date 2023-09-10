Charlie Robison, the Texas-based singer-songwriter who garnered national attention for his success, has died. He was 59 years old.

A representative for Robison's family tells the Associated Press that Robison died in a hospital in San Antonio. He had suffered "cardiac arrest and other complications," according to the AP.

The news comes almost exactly five years after Robison stunned fans by announcing the news that he was retiring after losing his singing voice.

He turned to Facebook on Sept. 15, 2018, to post the following statement:

Hey amigos,Charlie here. I’m sure you’ve all been wondering where I’ve been. Well,at the beginning of this year I underwent a surgical procedure that because of complications left me with the permanent inability to sing. Therefore,with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the the stage and studio. Gonna keep it short but just wanted y’all to hear it from me. It’s been an amazing ride and I cannot tell you all what the last 25 years has meant to me. I was looking forward to another 25 but as they say “shit happens”. I thank you all for everything you’ve given me and I hope I was able to give you a fraction of the happiness you gave me. It was a hell of a ride but as they say all good things must end. Keep on supporting this thing we call Texas/Red dirt and hopefully we’ll all get to have a cocktail or two and talk about the good ol days. Until then,Buenos Noches. It’s been fun. Love each and every one of y’all. C

Robison served stints in several early bands in Austin before releasing his debut solo album, Bandera, in 1996. He was with Lucky Dog Records for two albums before moving to Columbia and a major label Nashville deal for Step Right Up in 2001 and Live in 2003. He also served as a judge on the first season of the country-based reality TV singing competition Nashville Star.

Robison released his most recent album, High Life, in 2013, and continued to tour until just before his forced retirement.

The singer-songwriter married the Dixie Chicks' Emily Erwin in May of 1999. They had three children together before divorcing in 2008.

Robison is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, as well as four children and stepchildren.

