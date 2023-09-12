A stop on the Chicks' 2023 World Tour got a date change earlier this week as the trio deals with a family crisis: The death of Charlie Robison.

The Texas singer-songwriter, who was formerly married to Chicks bandmate Emily Strayer, died over the weekend at age 59, after suffering cardiac arrest. He and Strayer were married for nine years and shared three children.

Shortly before Robison's death was announced to the general public, the Chicks were in the middle of a Canadian leg on their World Tour. They rescheduled a stop originally planned for Tuesday ( Sept. 12) in Winnipeg to one day earlier, on Monday (Sept. 11), citing an "urgent family matter" as the reason for the date change.

According to the Chicks' tour calendar, no more dates on the tour are expected to be impacted by the tragedy.

Strayer and Robison married in 1999 in Texas. According to an interview Chicks bandmate Martie Maguire gave to VH1, the Chicks hit "Cowboy Take Me Away" was written about the couple's romance. They welcomed their first child, Charles Augustus, in 2002, and twins Julianna and Henry in 2005. Strayer and Robison divorced after nine years of marriage.

Strayer subsequently married Martin Strayer. She has since welcomed another child with him: A daughter named Violet.

A singer-songwriter who released several albums throughout the '90s, 2000s and 2010s, Robison retired in 2018 after complications from a surgical procedure left him permanently unable to sing. His retirement came almost exactly five years before his death. He is survived by his wife, Kristin Robison, as well as four children and step-children.

