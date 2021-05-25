Breland is having a banner year, and it just keeps getting better. On Monday (May 24), the artist announced via Instagram that he will be embarking on his first-ever headlining tour.

"I have been waiting for this moment my whole life," Breland shares in the Instagram post.

Breland's Cross Country Tour, named for his recent single, will kick off with a performance at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tenn. After having to cancel in 2020, like most other festivals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day event has returned in 2021 with an all-star lineup featuring artists from many different genres, including Lizzo, Brittany Howard, Foo Fighters, Grace Potter and Jason Isbell.

Joining Breland on the road will be country singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke in September and Canadian country singer Robyn Ottolini in October. Cooke recently premiered the music video for her single “Sunday Morning Kinda Saturday Night” on CMT, while Ottolini -- who describes herself as “the Eminem of country music” -- found fame on TikTok and used her success there to secure a record deal.

Tickets for Breland's 2021 Cross Country Tour will go on sale on Friday (May 28) at 10AM local time. A pre-sale begins on Tuesday (May 25) via Spotify and on Wednesday (May 26) through the venues themselves. A full list of stops is below.

In 2020, following the success of his single "My Truck," Breland released a self-titled EP. Also in 2020, he launched an Apple Music Country radio show, Land of the Bre, which has featured guests such as Rissi Palmer, RaeLynn, Tiera and Lily Rose.

Breland's 2021 Cross Country Tour Dates:

Sept. 5 -- Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo *

Sept. 10 -- Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

Sept. 11 -= Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Sept. 12 -- Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Cambridge Room

Sept. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's on Weed Street

Sept. 17 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Sept. 21 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 22 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy

Sept. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC

Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Governor's Ball *

Oct. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Aisle 5

Oct. 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Oct. 5-6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The High Watt

Oct. 8 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Oct. 9 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato

Oct. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court

Oct. 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge

Oct. 17 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 20 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Moroccan Lounge

Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Oct. 26 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Oct. 27 -- Portland, Ore. @ Lola's Room

* festival date

