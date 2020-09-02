Looking for a reason to smile? Stop what you're doing and watch this video, recently shared by Brett Young's wife, Taylor, of their little girl, Presley.

Brett and Taylor's 10-month old daughter can't help herself when she spots her daddy's face on his professional awards, presumably on the wall of their home — she just has to get closer! Watch as Presley crawls over to plaques for his hits "Catch," "Here Tonight" and "Mercy," babbling about "dada" and pointing — it's adorable:

"My sweet girl woke up, crawled right out of her room and went straight to Dada's wall," Taylor writes on her personal Instagram page in sharing the sweet video. "Up until yesterday we hadn’t seen him in a week. Safe to say she missed him."

Granted, for most of this year, Young has been able to be right by his little girl's side, as touring for 2020 was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. And for the "Mercy" singer, it has been a silver lining in an otherwise tough time.

"She said 'dada' on a Saturday," Young revealed in an interview last month, speaking of Presley. "My first thought was that I would have been on the road."

While not on the road, Young has stayed busy professionally, as he's featured on a new Chris Tomlin song, “Be The Moon” with Cassadee Pope. Written by Tomlin with Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, the is featured on the album Chris Tomlin & Friends.

"I've been such a huge fan of Chris Tomlin for so long," Young remarks in a recent press release. "I grew up leading worship and that’s how I found music. To be asked to be a part of this project was such an honor and this song is so special and hits very close to home for me. Thanks so much to Chris, THubbs, and Mr. Crowder for bringing me in on this one."