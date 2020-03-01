Brett Young Shares Adorable First Dance Pic with Baby Daughter

Few things in life are cuter than a daddy-daughter dance, and while most of these take place once the daughter is able to walk, Brett Young was lucky enough to capture his very first one early on in the game.

The singer shared an adorable throwback photo of himself holding infant daughter Presley, who was born in October 2019, while enjoying a day out on the water—and, presumably, swaying to some music with his cute dance partner.

Young has proved already to be a particularly smitten parent, having written a sweet song about her and vowing that his 2020 New Year's resolution is to be the best father possible. He realizes as a busy entertainer he's going to face some struggles balancing work and family life, but, with the help of his wife Taylor, he's going to try his best to make sure his priorities are in order. "I love what I do for a living, and I love that it provides for this beautiful new family, but I don't wanna miss out on a single thing, either," he says.

Young is currently out on his Chapters Tour, which began on Jan. 30 in Knoxville, Tenn. and concludes on May 9 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Young's guitarist, Matt Ferranti, serves as the opening act.