If there's a military veteran in the crowd at one of Brian Kelley's shows, you can almost guarantee they'll end up onstage with the country singer.

Kelley has enjoyed an extended stay in Grayton Beach, Fla., for his Surf Post Sessions shows, and during his fifth consecutive sold-out concert, the Florida Georgia Line star took a moment to welcome Army National Guard veteran Michael Monk to the stage. He thanked him personally for his 12 years of service, and the crowd happily joined in with applause. The Florida native also dedicated his song "American Spirit" to Monk.

"It was so special to have Michael [Monk] and his family join us. I felt honored to be able to dedicate ‘American Spirit’ to him and thank him for his 12 years of service," Kelley shares. "You can look one time in Michael’s eyes and know he means what he says, and that nothing will ever shake what he stands for. He’s a great man, and I look forward to getting to know him more!"

Monk specializes in Advanced Individual Training and spent time in Iraq as a combat engineering lieutenant. During his deployment, he built refugee camps.

Kelley is an avid supporter of the United States military and those in uniform. His song "American Spirit" not only tells the story of a veteran returning from war, but also shows gratitude to all of the men and women who sacrifice so much for America.

Kelley released the song just before Fourth of July weekend.

In addition to pursuing a solo album outside of his work with Florida Georgia Line partner Tyler Hubbard, Kelley produced a country jukebox musical, titled May We All. After a successful debut run in Nashville, the show is now preparing for a national tour and a concept album to accompany it. Further details about the tour and album have yet to be announced.