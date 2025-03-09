Bunnie Xo Reveals Which Celeb She’ll NEVER Allow On Her Podcast

Bunnie Xo has interviewed everyone from country legend Dolly Parton to convicted murderer Wade Wilson on her Dumb Blonde podcast. But there's one household name that she flat-out refuses to bring on the show.

That's Casey Anthony, who was arrested, charged and jailed in connection with the 2008 disappearance and death of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee. The case made international headlines at the time, and Anthony's recently seen a resurgence in the public eye after she joined TikTok and posted her first video.

Bunnie weighed in on the latest developments in the Anthony saga in her own recent TikTok video, giving the camera a skeptical look with the words "Casey Anthony is on TikTok" written over the screen.

"Claiming she's an 'advocate & researcher.' But then has over 40k followers? You're confused? I'm confused," Bunnie wrote in the caption of her post. "I get being into true crime, but KIDS ARE OFF LIMITS ALWAYS."

She elaborated a little bit more on the topic in response to one commenter wondering if Anthony might ever wind up in the Dumb Blonde interview chair. Bunnie's podcast often delves into true crime topics.

But she replied that there's no chance she'll ever have Anthony as a guest on the show, in part because of the fact that Bunnie and Jelly are currently going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in their journey toward having a baby together.

"I could never sit across from this woman and not feel enraged," she explained. "Because there are people who cannot have kids. And would love to have kids, and deserve to have kids. And she was just not one of them."

What Happened to Casey Anthony's 2-Year-Old Daughter, Caylee?

On July 15, 2008, Cindy Anthony -- Casey's mother -- reported to the police that her granddaughter Caylee had been missing for a month.

A lengthy search ensued, as well as an investigation into Casey. The case quickly became one of the most high-profile missing person cases internationally at that time.

Police discovered Internet search histories on Casey's computer for neck-breaking and chloroform, and found traces of chloroform and human decomposition in the trunk of her car.

In December 2008, Caylee's remains were discovered in a wooded area nearby the family's home.

What Happened in Casey Anthony's Murder Trial? Why Was She Acquitted?

Casey was arrested and charged with first degree murder in October 2008. Her charges carried a potential death sentence.

Her trial began in 2011, and like the search for Caylee, received widespread national media attention.

Casey's story was inconsistent throughout the investigation and trial. She initially said that a babysitter had taken Caylee.

During the trial, her defense team said that Caylee's death had been a drowning, and that Casey's father George helped dispose of her body.

She also said in court that her father had sexually abused her as a child, an allegation he denied. Years later, in a 2022 documentary, she accused George of staging Caylee's death to cover up his alleged sexual abuse of his granddaughter.

Casey was found not guilty of all murder charges, but she was convicted on four counts of lying to police. She was sentenced to four years in prison, but received credit for time served, and was released just 10 days after her verdict was given.