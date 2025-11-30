Bunnie Xo spent this Thanksgiving giving back to a community of women and children affected by domestic violence.

As she did so, she opened up about her own story with suffering partner abuse from a period of years between 2013 and 2016. The Dumb Blonde podcaster and social media personality also shared a photo of herself with a black eye, taken during this relationship.

In an interview with Extra, Bunnie explained that she hopes women going through domestic violence now will see that photo, and know that they're not alone.

"I shared that photo in hopes that women could see, 'Okay, she's been where I'm at and she gets it,'" she explains.

"I want somebody that I can relate to, and I hope these women know that I have been exactly where they are, and I just wanna lift them up," Bunnie continues.

Bunnie Xo Donates Meals to Domestic Violence Survivors on Thanksgiving

Bunnie spent the holiday supporting survivors who are currently working their way out of abusive relationships -- a process that, she knows from experience, can be very difficult.

She partnered with the Mary Parrish Center, a Nashville-based organization that supports victims of interpersonal violence such as domestic violence and sexual assault.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Shares Her Old Mugshots + Their Powerful Backstory

The organization provides transitional housing and rapid re-housing options, as well as an array of other methods of support for victims and their children.

Bunnie provided fixings for Thanksgiving meals and care packages via the Mary Parrish Center.

In an emotional conversation with a spokesperson for the organization, she says she hopes this Thanksgiving will be the first step in a continuing partnership where she can help provide support for survivors on an ongoing basis.

On social media, Bunnie also shared some of the behind the scenes of her experience, taking fans along for the ride on her Walmart run as she loaded up her cart with turkeys, pies, rolls, green beans and more supplies for her mission.

She said that giving back is an annual Thanksgiving tradition for her, but she doesn't normally do so with the cameras rolling.

"I normally do my giving back quietly, but I had to bring y'all along on this journey," Bunnie wrote. "I can't wait to help & shed light on this cause that is so dear to my heart."

Will Bunnie Xo Share More Details From Her Own Domestic Violence Story?

Bunnie, who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, has occasionally spoken about the fact that she was in an abusive relationship with someone prior to meeting Jelly.

Read More: How Jelly Roll's Wife Changed Everything For Him + His Daughter

She's never given a full account of that story. But her latest Extra interview indicates that Bunnie will reveal more in her upcoming memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic. That book is due for release in February 2026.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or another form of interpersonal violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.