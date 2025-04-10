Bunnie Xo Hits Back After a Celebrity Mom Criticizes Her Parenting

Bunnie Xo was the target of a side-swipe insult on a recent episode of the OnlyMoms Podcast, courtesy of guest and reality TV star Farrah Abraham.

Abraham was making a point about raising daughters. She said that moms restricting how their teen daughters dress can contribute to the problem of sexual assault victims being made to feel that their clothing styles in some way invited their assault.

"That is the root cause of actually agreeing with rape culture," Abraham said.

And then, the video cut to a social media video of Bunnie and her teen daughter Bailee Ann, showing Bunnie reminding Bailee to "make sure this doesn't get too short" as she took a look at the outfit the young girl had chosen.

"I truly wish Alyssa aka Bunnie the best in her journey of 12 steps and [learning] more on how to raise children," Abraham added in the caption of the post.

"There are parenting books, there are child development books, unconditional love is not critical," she continued. "As an abuse victim herself, an escort, I wish nothing but continued recovery for this family and for the teens impacted by the hypocrisy & narcissism."

But when Bunnie watched the video, her feelings weren't quite so warm and fuzzy.

"I think posting our underage daughter and tagging her in a post about r*pe culture without our consent is just as criminal as your extremely vapid statement here," she wrote.

It seems that Bunnie also opened up a private discourse between her and Abraham to address the moment, in addition to commenting publicly on her comments.

"I don't kno where this came from, but like I said in my text [to] you — you've never had a real friend so I don't expect you to kno how to be one," she added.

Abraham got famous in 2009 through her role on 16 and Pregnant, when she was preparing to give birth to her now-16-year-old daughter Sophia. Their story later featured in Teen Mom, and Abraham has also chronicled her pregnancy in her memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

And the plot thickens even further in her feud with Bunnie: Abraham was actually a guest on Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast in April 2024, and the pair discussed motherhood and Abraham's journey of raising her daughter.

"& by the way it's TOXICITY -- w/ a T, not a D, sugar," Bunnie concluded in her response. Abraham used "toxidity" for the word "toxicity" on her OnlyMoms podcast appearance, and multiple times back when she was on Dumb Blonde, too.

After all the drama went down, Bunnie shared video of herself looking unbothered on TikTok. In the video, she's sitting out in her pasture, grooming one of her cows.

"When a soulless muppet tries to come for my parenting but I'm just over here giving my cow a faux hawk living my dream life," Bunnie wrote in the video, adding, "Views must be low, baby."