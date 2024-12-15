Bunnie Xo Just Made a ‘Crazy’ Discovery About Her Health

Bunnie Xo is opening up about the results of a recent blood test, which revealed that she had a severe iron deficiency.

Now that she's taking steps to correct the problem, she's reminding all the women in her life to go get checked out, too.

Bunnie, who is a podcast host and wife to Jelly Roll, issued a public service announcement to her fans -- especially her female fans -- during a new installment of her Dumb Blonde podcast. She explains that she had a blood test that revealed a problem with her ferritin level. Ferritin is a "blood protein that contains iron," according to the Mayo Clinic, and can serve as an indicator of how much iron is being stored in the body.

"Your iron storage is supposed to be 100. Mine is at an eight," Bunnie reveals, joking that she is a "certified real vampire now."

"You guys wonder why I've been freezing all the time," Bunnie continues, explaining that chronic coldness was one of her symptoms that pointed to iron level issues. "...It's just 'cause my iron's low. I'm literally anemic right now."

She goes on to say that she has begun addressing the problem through "liver organ" supplements, and she immediately noticed a difference after her first dose. "It made me so f--king hot. Had to take my shirt off while I was working out and stuff," Bunnie recounts.

Bunnie is sharing her experience in part to remind her female friends and followers to be mindful of their iron levels.

"So many women do not know to get their ferritin levels checked. Do not just get your iron levels checked. Request -- say, 'I want to know my ferritin levels,'" she continues. "...It is so important. Because there are so many things that affect the body with that."

Bunnie has been open about several different aspects of her personal health and wellness journey in the past.

She and Jelly are working towards having a baby, and they shared that they are undergoing in vitro fertilization and pursuing surrogacy on their path toward expanding their family. The couple are keeping the real-time details of that process private, but Bunnie has been vocal about her experience with infertility, says she hopes to help break the stigma that many women feel as they face fertility struggles.

In mid-2024, Bunnie also announced that she had had a health scare over a concerning MRI result, which led doctors to believe she might have an aneurysm on her carotid artery. Thankfully, that turned out to be a false alarm.