Bunnie Xo Is Still Missing a Friend She Lost to Cancer: ‘The Yin to My Yang’

The pain of losing a loved one never fully goes away, no matter how many years pass.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), Bunnie Xo remembered her best friend Grace, who died nine years ago.

Over the years, Bunnie — a podcaster, internet personality and wife to Jelly Roll — has shared her favorite memories with her late friend, and she reposted a couple of those to mark the ninth anniversary of Grace's death.

"She was the yin to my yang & although we fought like sisters, we loved hard too," Bunnie reflects in one post. "She has been the only person who just got me. I haven't laughed hard w/ someone the way we did since I lost her."

"I don't think I'll ever get over it," she admits.

Back when Bunnie shared that post in 2022, she didn't have quite the following she does now. When she re-shared the message, a whole new crew of fans poured into the comments section to share their own memories of losing a loved one.

"My BFF passed 2 years ago. I miss her so much," one fan says. "I don't have that person now to call and talk for hours about anything and everything."

"I understand your pain. I lost two husbands," another commenter adds. "Heart disease and cancer. It leaves a huge hole in your heart."

Fans had similar responses for another post about Grace from 2020 that Bunnie shared — this one including a photo of her late friend that showcases her enthusiasm and sense of humor.

"I love you Gracey. & think about you all the time. But I'm sure you already kno that," Bunnie said in that message. "I can still hear the echo of your laugh from the last dream you showed up in.

"... I kno the energy you had on earth, so I could only imagine how fast you move with wings," she concluded.

Tragically, Grace's death wasn't the only time that Bunnie and Jelly's family has been touched by cancer.

Last May, Bunnie revealed that her father Bill had died after a battle with Stage 4 cancer. Fans had gotten to know and love Bill over the course of his treatment, as she frequently shared updates, including his move to Nashville so that he could be closer to her family and that she could help with organizing his care.

Bunnie's mother died in late 2022. Jelly lost his father several years ago, but his mother still lives in Tennessee.