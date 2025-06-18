Bunnie Xo Went to Tractor Supply + They Thought She Was Stealing!

Bunnie Xo may have embraced the farm life, but that doesn't mean she's a complete expert in it — at least, not yet.

Born in Houston, Texas, and raised in Las Vegas, Bunnie never really had much of a chance to learn about rural life until she and Jelly Roll bought their 500-acre Tennessee property last year.

Since then, she has quickly stocked their acreage with animals, including mini-cows, donkeys, a pony and more. Of course, that means that Bunnie is now in charge of making sure the animals are fed, their stalls mucked and their pastures in tip-top shape.

That's how she ended up on a recent Tractor Supply shopping spree with her bonus daughter Bailee. Bunnie did all of the research she could to make sure they were picking up the right gear, but as a new farmer, she still stuck out like a sore thumb in the store.

So much so, in fact, that one employee might've gotten a little suspicious.

In an Instagram Stories slide, Bunnie zoomed in on the woman's face, showing how the employee kept a close eye on her as she made her way through the store.

"I think the lady at Tractor Supply thought we were stealing," Bunnie joked in her video.

Bunnie Xo Tractor Supply Stealing Bunnie Xo, Instagram loading...

In the employee's defense, Bunnie is a pretty far cry from the typical Tractor Supply customer — and not just because of the Ozzy Osbourne T-shirt she was rocking during her trip to the store.

She also moved the store in characteristically hilarious fashion, never being ashamed to admit that she's a novice when it comes to farm tools.

"I don't know what this is for, but I need," Bunnie said at the beginning of the clip, picking up what appeared to be a pitchfork and adding it to her cart.

"Do we need an axe?" she wondered at another point.

"I didn't know cracked corn was real!" commented Bunnie later on during their visit, walking by a pile of feed bags for sale.

Novice or not, you can't accuse Bunnie of lacking enthusiasm when it comes to picking up farm chore duty.

"I'm doing emergency farm cleanup tomorrow. The city girl is gonna get down and dirty," she explained to the camera about why she had to make her Tractor Supply run. "I'm actually kind of excited about it. I've been studying all night."