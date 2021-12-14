Just days after she wrapped the first leg of her headlining the 29 Tour in Bloomington, Ill., Carly Pearce has announced she'll continue the run in 2022. The next leg will pick up on March 10 with a stop in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The tour takes its name from Pearce's seven-song 29 and subsequent full-length project, 29: Written in Stone, which added eight new tracks to the ones included on the first version of the record. Altogether, the work finds her continuing to explore the emotions surrounding the unexpected death of her friend and producer, Busbee, as well as her June 2020 divorce from Michael Ray after an eight-month-long marriage.

"The experiences that allowed me to write 29 and 29: Written in Stone were some of the most difficult moments of my life, but seeing so many faces singing every word of these 15 songs night after night reminded me of how powerful honesty can be in connecting with others," Pearce says, reflecting on the tour thus far. "The way you all showed up is so special, and I'm so grateful to announce another round of The 29 Tour."

As she embarks on the next chapter of her tour, Pearce is partnering with nonprofit organization Plus1, which aids those in the music industry in supporting "social and environmental justice initiatives," according to their website.

For Pearce, that means that $1 of every ticket sold will benefit tornado relief efforts in her home state of Kentucky. That state was one of the hardest hit during a sweeping tornado outbreak in mid-December, and as of Tuesday (Dec. 14), many across western Kentucky continue to suffer the effects of the devastating storms. CNN reports that the tornadoes have claimed the lives of at least 74 Kentuckians.

"There are a lot of people from my Kentucky home who are going through a really devastating time right now with their lives completely changed overnight so having the opportunity to help with some of the rebuilding is so important to me,” Pearce explains of her decision to partner with Plus1.

Joining Pearce on tour is rising country act Hannah Ellis. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday (Dec. 17.)

Carly Pearce's 29 Tour Spring 2022 Dates:

March 10 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

March 11 -- Louisville, Ky. @ The Brown Theatre

March 12 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

March 17 -- Rutland, Vt. @ Paramount Theatre

March 18 -- Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall

March 19 -- Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

March 24 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

March 26 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

April 7 -- Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center

April 8 -- Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

April 9 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ The Opera House