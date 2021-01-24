Carly Pearce delivered a socially distanced — but still packed with power — version of the national anthem preceding the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Pearce's version of the anthem, which was broadcast on the big screen and apparently taped from a separate location, had the singer casually dressed in a black tee as she delivered a traditional rendition with lots of volume and gusto.

Pearce got to put the beginning touches on what turned out to be an exciting matchup, ushering in a tight game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, which ended up with a 31-26 win for Tampa Bay. The victory sealed 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl visit overall.

It's good to see Pearce taking on 2021 in such healthy public platforms, as she's had a tough time of late. She and singer Michael Ray announced they were divorcing after eight months of marriage back in June of 2020, surprising fans who were of the mind that their very high-profile relationship was airtight.

Neither singer has shared exactly what went wrong in their marriage, but in interviews, Pearce talks about how difficult the last seven months have been for her and how she felt she fought harder than he did to save the marriage. She's given a glimpse at her side of things with the new song "What He Didn't Do," as well as shared parts of break up songs like "Heart First" and "Messy" with fans.

See Country Music's Shortest Marriages: