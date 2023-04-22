Carly Pearce Is Officially Over It + ‘Thankful’ She Can Move Past Divorce

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Carly Pearce is a force to be reckoned with in country music. Ever since winning her first CMA Award in 2018, for New Artist of the Year, she has trended up, scored multiple No. 1 songs and gone on some pretty big tours.

However, it wasn't until her July 2020 divorce from Michael Ray that she hit the top of her game. Pearce herself has told me that going through this divorce was one of the best things that could have happened to her career, looking back, because it gave her the fuel and fire to write her album, 29, which came out in February of 2021. That album has been the biggest and best for her, to date, and made even more of an emotional connection with her fans that is evergreen and will continue on forever.

Still, she's looking forward to moving on with new subject matter for her next album. Pearce shared a statement to her record label in which she said:

I’m thankful that I don’t have to write about a divorce anymore. But this phase of my life, while it is very exciting and fulfilling and fun and upbeat, there are still struggles that come with that, and I think I’m just really excited. I feel like in a lot of ways I’ve become a little bit more private with my personal life, to the point that maybe people don’t even know what this music is gonna be like, and that’s kind of fun for me. I like the mysterious side of that.

This kind of gives an inside look to what's next for Pearce, both musically and in her personal life. This will be a great segue from raw and unfiltered anger and sadness to the next chapter in her life, not just straight to love songs. This almost looks to be a beautifully written fictional story of love and the trek to find it, except it's a real person going through real things, for us all to listen and relate to.

Carly is currently working on new music, and she is currently on tour. She was also just nominated for numerous 2023 ACM Awards. This year and the ones to follow seem to be shaping up very well for Carly Pearce as she navigates through life, love and country music.

