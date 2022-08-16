Chapel Hart took the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 16), turning in yet another strong performance that drew raves from the judges, as well as online.

The country trio performed last during Tuesday's broadcast, offering up an original song titled "The Girls Are Back in Town." The title song of the group's most recent album features a heavy country-rock electric guitar riff and an energetic vibe, with a lyric that sets old country music working man odes on their ear with a fresh new female perspective.

"C’mon girls let’s go down / Where the boys like to hang around / Turn it up, play it loud / Burn this honky tonk into the ground / Dancing on the bar all night long / To another Tanya Tucker song / Whiskey bent and hell bound / The girls are back in town," they sing in the chorus.

The song also includes on unexpected rap break that marries its '90s country-rock underpinnings with a thoroughly modern feel. It should appeal to the same group of fans who made Chapel Hart's AGT audition go viral, and the judges were once again blown away by the trio's performance, as well as their undeniably infectious vibe.

"Things will go very well for Chapel Hart," Simon Cowell predicted at the end of their performance, encouraging viewers to pick up their phones and vote for the country singers.

Sofia Vergara also said that it would be a good night for the trio, while Howie Mandel opined that they were ready to headline right now. Heidi Klum rounded out the chorus of approval by referencing fellow AGT country singer Drake Milligan, predicting they will join him in the finale.

Fans online also voiced their excitement about the performance:

Tuesday night's AGT episode was a Qualifiers episode. 11 acts performed live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Fans can vote for their favorites via the official AGT app or by visiting NBC.com. Voting will close Wednesday morning (Aug. 17) at 7AM ET.

Chapel Hart is a country family band from the tiny town of Hart's Chapel, Miss., just outside of Poplarville. The trio consists of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart. The two Hart women are sisters, and Swindle is their first cousin.

The group have been around Nashville for years, and they've made some inroads, but they have drawn by far their largest slice of national attention from their audition for America's Got Talent, during which they performed an original song titled, "You Can Have Him Jolene."

The song, which is an answer to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," earned them a Golden Buzzer from the judges, signifying universal praise for their performance, and audiences went crazy for them too, driving their performance to go viral. Parton, Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker and more are among the country stars who've expressed support for the trio since their AGT debut.

Chapel Hart have a handful of tour dates planned in America and one in the United Kingdom before the AGT finale in September.