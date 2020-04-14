Chase Rice Keeps the Music Coming With ‘The Album Part II’

Chase Rice is ready to share more new music with his fans. On Tuesday (April 14), the "Lonely If You Are" singer announced that he will release a second album in about a month.

Rice's The Album Part II is due out on May 15 and was produced by Chris DeStefano. The artist made the announcement on Good Morning America via FaceTime from his farm in Nashville.

“We’ve been eager to get more new music out to the fans, especially during this crazy time,” shares Rice about the follow-up to The Album Part I, which was digitally released back in January. "I’m really proud of these songs and hope they can bring a little joy to people while they’re stuck at home … and I can’t wait to play them live for you when we’re back on the road together soon!"

Eventually, Rice explains, Part I and Part II will come together into a physical body of work, entitled The Album.

"New music timeeeee," Rice writes in an Instagram post with a photo of himself enjoying a cold one out on his deck while he quarantines at home. "Ready to get this thing out so y’all can have some new stuff to jam before we get back on tour. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it."

Rice, like many of his fellow artists, has postponed tour dates due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was scheduled to join Brantley Gilbert’s Fire’t Up Tour beginning on April 16 in Greenville, S.C.

Chase Rice's The Album, Part II Track Listing:

1. "You" (Chase Rice, Jon Nite, Zach Kale)

2. "Break. Up. Drunk." (Chase Rice, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

3. "Down Home Runs Deep" (Daniel Ross, Michael Hardy, Mike Walker, James McNair)

4. "Belong" (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite)