Throwback! Cheetos Brings This Fan-Favorite Flavor Back After 20 Years

As the world changes around us constantly, sometimes it's warm and comforting to have food from the past come back into our lives.

Cheetos understand the assignment and have decided to bring back one of their fan-favorite flavors from 20 years ago.

Welcome Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza Flavor back! Taken off the shelves in 2004, the pizza-flavored Cheetos puffs were a combo of two things that Americans adore: Cheetos and pizza.

According to AllRecipes, the Cheetos flavor hit the shelves on Jan. 13, just in time for the Super Bowl, when snacking options are key.

After 20 years of fans asking Cheetos to revive the flavor, the brand has responded in a huge way. This isn't just a limited-time drop; Cheetos says this is a permanent addition to their flavor lineup.

It's important to note that Cheetos hasn't added a new puff flavor in about 10 years. This is a big deal.

You can go to any store that sells Frito Lay products and likely find yourself a bag of the newly revived Cheetos flavor, as they had a large rollout this week.

It's something you might not think about on a daily basis, but for decades now, Frito Lay has controlled the potato chip and snacking market. They are one of the largest sellers of snack foods in the world.

Whatever the powerful minds in the kitchen at Frito Lay want to release to us, we are right there, willing and able to gobble it right up.

