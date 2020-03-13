Chris Stapleton has become the latest artist to reschedule tour dates amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Stapleton announced that he will be postponing four March dates of his 2020 All-American Road Show tour in a post to social media on Thursday (March 12). The shows affected are in Austin, Texas; Arlington, Texas; Biloxi, Miss.; and Birmingham, Ala.

Stapleton began his 2020 All-American Road Show tour on March 11, before canceling the remaining dates throughout the month. Stapleton is slated to resume his tour on April 22 in Toledo, Ohio.

"We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause," he writes. "Please know that these decisions are not made lightly, and we are working diligently to find new dates for these shows & will announce that information as soon as it becomes available to us."

Stapleton follows Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean as the latest country music artist to have to postpone their tours due to the virus. The Houston Rodeo, SXSW and Tin Pan South are among the events that have been canceled or postponed, while Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and more have been forced to postpone tour dates.

Concert promoters Live Nation and AEG have suspended all of their arena tours for March in a concerted response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday (March 11) the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with more than 125,000 cases of the virus reported in more than 110 different countries and territories.

President Trump addressed the American public on Wednesday, urging citizens to be aware of their health, to stay home if they are feeling ill and to get tested for the virus if they may have it. He also announced a travel ban from overseas to the U.S. and additional economic easements to deal with the situation.