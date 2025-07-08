Chris Young Reveals New ‘I Didn’t Come Here to Leave’ Album

Chris Young is ready to reveal the new music he's been working on. The "'Til the Last One Dies" singer has announced his next studio album is coming this fall.

I Didn't Come Here to Leave will be his 10th career album and first on Black River Entertainment.

Young announced that he'd signed with Black River Entertainment last December.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, he said was previously familiar with members of his new label team and liked how they said they needed a king to sit alongside their queen, Kelesa Ballerini.

"'Til the Last One Dies" is a love song written by Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley and Jordan Walker.

Related: The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025 (So Far)

Fans can expect Young's new album to drop on Oct. 17. It will include 14 songs, 11 of which he helped write.

Earlier this year he mentioned he was considering a couple of collaborations for the project, but stopped short of spilling any details. Young has been very successful with collaborations in the past.

In 2021, he released a pair of chart-topping duets with friends Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny. Prior to that he had No. 1 songs with Vince Gill ("Sober Saturday Night") and Cassadee Pope ("Think of You").

Lifetime, Young has 11 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"I had been at Sony for almost 19 years," Young said this spring. "My deal was actually up, so I was like, 'I get to play free agent for once.'"

"I was just gonna take a whole bunch of meetings. My very first meeting was with Black River Entertainment. Sat with them for three hours. Played the new music, they loved all the songs. They gave me everything I asked for and more."

Oct. 17 is already a special day for Young, as that's the anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry. He joined in 2017.

26 Most Important Artists of the Last 25 Years Without these 26 artists, country music would sound very different in 2025. They're not all steady hitmakers, and in fact, some of the biggest stars of the 2000s aren't included.

This list of the 25 most important artists of the last 25 years relies on men, women, duos and groups that either changed the genre in a tangible way, or were undeniably influential. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes