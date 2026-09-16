Chuck Norris' co-star Judson Mills, who shared the screen with the late star for the final two seasons of Walker, Texas Ranger, described the 2026 Primetime Emmys' omission of Norris in its In Memoriam segment as "a tragic mistake."

"And I have to assume it was just a terrible mistake," Mills added in an interview with TMZ. "But my first thought was [Norris' wife] Gena and the family. And his fans."

READ MORE: The 2026 Emmys In Memoriam: Watch the Full Tribute

The Emmys included dozens of entertainment industry legend in its annual In Memoriam segment when the show took place on Sept. 14.

The moment was bookended by special tributes for Catherine O'Hara and Rob Reiner, and elsewhere in the show, Reba McEntire performed a special tribute for Dolly Parton.

But Norris, who died on March 19 at the age of 86, wasn't included in the segment. He wasn't the only one: Daveigh Chase, Patrick Muldoon and Nicholas Brendon were also omitted this year.

What Did Chuck Norris' Co-Star Judson Mills Say About His Omission From the Emmys In Memoriam?

Judson Mills told TMZ that Norris wouldn't have wanted fans to hold a grudge against the Emmys.

"I'm confident Chuck would encourage forgiveness," Mills said. "He was an 'it's not all about me' kind of guy."

Still, the omission seemed pretty glaring to him, especially because of the effect it had on the late star's loved ones.

"For an icon of his stature who impacted not only Hollywood, but the entire world, to see him not receive any recognition at all and to see the family not receive that recognition was disappointing," he added.

"It hurt my feelings, for sure," Mills went on to say. "He was a legend, for God's sake."

Who Was Chuck Norris?

Chuck Norris was an actor and martial arts legend.

He began his acting career in the late 1960s and starred as an American action hero in films like Delta Force and the Missing in Action trilogy.

In 1993, Norris took the titular role the CBS action series Walker, Texas Ranger, a show that continued for eight years. It was a ratings winner and garnered several spinoffs and cameo appearances.

How Did Chuck Norris Die?

Chuck Norris died on March 19 at the age of 86, following a brief hospitalization. His family shared the news on social media, remembering him as "a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother and the heart of our family."

His family requested privacy in their statement, and no official cause of death has been released in the months since Norris died.