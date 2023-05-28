Clint Black to Undergo Medical Procedure, Cancels Headlining Texas Show

Clint Black has canceled a planned headlining appearance at the upcoming Black Gold Bash in Midland, Texas, according to a report from the Midland Reporter-Telegram. The '90s hitmaker pulled out of the event due to an issue with his health.

A representative for Black explains that the singer "needs to undergo a procedure on his back prior to his performance," and he will be unable to perform as he recovers.

Clay Walker is already booked to fill in for Black's headlining spot at the Black Gold Bash, which is scheduled to take place on June 7. Now in its fifth year, the event is a partnership with Oilfield Helping Hands, and raises money to support oilfield industry families through medical hardships or other times of financial need.

According to Country Now, Black's medical issues will impact a few more dates on his upcoming 2023 Summer's Comin' Tour. Four dates originally set for June have been rescheduled. Those shows are in Overland Park, Kan., Catoosa, Okla., Round Rock, Texas and Fort Worth, Texas; the rescheduled dates are on Oct. 27, Dec. 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, respectively.

Additionally, Black's planned appearance in Abilene, Texas on June 16 has been cancelled.

The 2023 Summer's Comin' Tour now kicks off on June 24 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, N.C., according to Black's website. In the meantime, the singer is continuing to host an all-star roster of musical guests on his Circle Network show, Talking in Circles With Clint Black.