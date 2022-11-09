Old Dominion Named Vocal Group of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards

Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), beating out Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and Zac Brown Band to claim their trophy.

And while lead singer Matthew Ramsey could have used his acceptance speech as a time to shine the spotlight on Old Dominion, he did the exact opposite and instead paid homage to Alabama's Jeff Cook, who died Monday at the age of 73.

"We've lost a lot of legends," he explained. "But no one would be in this category without Alabama. And we have lost Jeff Cook."

The emotions did seem to be running high, as Ramsey continued to reflect on the importance of the moment. "There is nothing like being in a band," he continued. "I can't imagine losing on of you guys. We love the opportunity to do what we love doing."

Old Dominion have dominated the CMA Vocal Group category for several years. They've won it every year since 2018, and their Wednesday night victory marks their fifth consecutive trophy in the category.

It's been a big year for the band, who joined Kenny Chesney's 2022 Here and Now Tour for the bulk of the year, and played additional pop-up shows at the cities they visited during that trek. Meanwhile, they've continued to ride the high of their Time, Tequila & Therapy album -- which came out in 2021 -- and announced their own No Hard Feelings Tour for 2023.

The 2022 CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are the co-hosts of this year's show.