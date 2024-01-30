Here’s Why CMA Fest Will Look Different in a Few Years

With the news of the Tennessee Titans getting a new stadium soon, the days of CMA Fest as we know it are numbered.

While the current Nissan Stadium has been the home of the festival's headlining shows for several years, the shows will move to the new venue once it's completed.

“Our current plans are to continue to work with the Tennessee Titans each year around CMA Fest, and we look forward to welcoming country fans to Nashville in the new stadium,” the Country Music Association tells Taste of Country.

The new stadium — aptly named the New Nissan Stadium — will be built just east of the current Nissan Stadium along the East Bank of the Cumberland River. Construction is set to begin this year, with an opening date scheduled for 2027.

Country music fans will still be able to access the New Nissan Stadium from downtown Nashville using the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Unlike the Titans' current home, the new venue will be an enclosed facility that is dedicated to an elevated fan experience, with panoramic views of Nashville, a translucent roof and 12,000 square feet of community space that can be used all year.

CMA Fest is the "Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience," which began in 1972 as Fan Fair. What started as a gathering of 5,000 fans at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium has blossomed into one of country music's biggest annual events. Each year, tens of thousands of guests from all across the globe converge on Music City to see more than 250 acts on nine different stages.

CMA Fest 2024 is scheduled for June 6-9 in downtown Nashville.

