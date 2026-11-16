Conner Smith and his wife, Leah Thompson, have a brand-new reason to celebrate.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bennett Kathleen Smith, on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

The country singer and his professional surfer wife shared the news with a series of photos on Instagram, giving everyone a first look at their daughter and their new family of three.

The pictures were taken in the delivery room, where the couple introduced their little girl with a simple caption: “Bennett Kathleen Smith 11/10/26.”

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It's a big new chapter for Smith and Thompson, who have been married for a little over two years. Their daughter's arrival also comes after a challenging period in the singer's life.

How Did Conner Smith and Leah Thompson Get Ready for Parenthood?

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in June. Thompson shared a collection of photos showing off her baby bump, including one in which she wore a blue button-up shirt and green Hunter boots.

Smith and Thompson got married on April 12, 2024. They announced the news in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from their wedding, captioned simply, “Mr & Mrs Smith // 4/12/24.”

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Now, the two have gone from newlyweds to parents, welcoming their daughter just over two years after saying their vows.

Conner Smith's Baby Arrives After a Difficult Year

Bennett's arrival comes after a difficult chapter for Smith. In June 2025, the singer was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident in Nashville that claimed the life of 77-year-old Dorothy “Dot” Dobbins.

Smith's misdemeanor citation in connection with the crash was withdrawn in February 2026 at the request of Dobbins' family.

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His attorney confirmed that he would not face charges, bringing the legal proceedings related to the accident to a close.