John Schneider has released a fun new video for his new single, "Truck On," and it's looking for votes in Taste of Country's weekly rundown of the most popular country music videos.

Schneider gives a nod to his acting career and some classic cinema in the video, which features footage from his 2020 film Stand On It, which in itself paid tribute to the 1977 classic film Smokey and the Bandit. The new clip salutes the frontline truckers who've kept America rolling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also features some Dukes of Hazzard-style car chases in a nod to Schneider's iconic role as Bo Duke.

The actor and country singer is up against new videos from Nate Kenyon and the Lacs, Lainey Wilson, Gavin Lee and Lena Stone, who are all up for votes with new clips this week. Who's got your vote this time around?

Home Free are once again at No. 1, while Clay Walker moves up to No. 2 this week. Chris Young and Kane Brown make a splashy debut at No. 7 with their new video for "Famous Friends," and with so much active voting and so many new titles, we could see real shifts in the countdown next week.

Taste of Country always lets our loyal readers decide the countdown, so get to voting, and make sure to vote for your favorites as often as you can! Check back for the results next Friday, when a new crop of videos will come up for votes in the countdown.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.