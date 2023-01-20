Will Dierks Bentley Head up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Dierks Bentley salutes one of Nashville's most important venues, the Exit/In, in his new video for "Same Ol' Me." Will he dominate the top country music videos of the week?

Bentley's new clip faces tough competition from new videos from Tyler Hubbard, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dylan Scott, Dailey & Vincent and Dustin Lynch.

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week, and Megan Moroney's new video for "Tennessee Orange" jumps in at No. 5, while Chase Rice ranks at No. 10 this week in the debut week for his new video, "I Hate Cowboys."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.