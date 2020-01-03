Home Free, Rachel Wammack Top New Year Video Countdown

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are kicking off the new year right. The country vocal group and Wammack land at No. 1 in the first week of 2020 with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas," a position they've become accustomed to in recent weeks.

The video has held the top spot in the rundown of the most popular videos in country music consistently since its release in December. Caroline Jones is still hanging in at No. 2, and much of the countdown is peppered with familiar names and clips this week.

There are a couple of notable changes this week, though. Randy Rogers Band jump to No. 8 with their video for "I'll Never Get Over You," and Kelly Clarkson captures the No. 10 spot with her video for "Broken & Beautiful," which retires from consideration this week.

Which clips and artists do you want to see in next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? Let us know by voting for your favorites as often as possible. Taste of Country readers decide the top videos each week.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    "Broken & Beautiful"

    Kelly Clarkson
  • 9

    "She's Mine"

    Kip Moore
  • 8

    "I'll Never Get Over You"

    Randy Rogers Band
  • 7

    "Die From a Broken Heart"

    Maddie & Tae
  • 6

    "It All Come Out in the Wash"

    Mirand Lambert
  • 5

    "Drowning"

    Chris Young
  • 4

    "Hell Right"

    Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins
  • 3

    "Shallow"

    Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum
  • 2

    "Gulf Coast Girl"

    Caroline Jones
  • 1

    "Tennessee Christmas"

    Home Free and Rachel Wammack

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

