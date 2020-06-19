Will Jon Pardi Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Jon Pardi has a new video out this week for his song, "Ain't Always the Cowboy." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week? That's up to Taste of Country readers like you.

Pardi is facing off against quite a bit of competition from Brett Young, Trace Adkins, Jacob Bryant and Matt Stell, all of whom have great new videos in release this week.

Sammy Kershaw's "My Friend Fred" video tops the countdown for another week, while Home Free are again at No. 2. Jackson Michaelson enters the Top 10 at No. 8, and the rest of the list finds mostly a repeat of last week, but in a different order as a week of increasing voting sees some artists gaining ground, while some popular videos have recently fallen out of the Top 10 entirely.

Which artists and videos do you want to see in the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets our readers choose the top country music videos each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.