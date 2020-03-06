Will Maddie & Tae’s Latest Top the Video Countdown?

Maddie & Tae have released a new video for a song called "Bathroom Floor." Will their fans vote them into the No. 1 spot in the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

The country music duo followed up their successful "Die From a Broken Heart" video with "Bathroom Floor," a video for another song that's set to appear on their upcoming sophomore album The Way It Feels, which is set for release on April 10. The video follows Maddie & Tae as they help a woman who's been through a tough breakup and a regrettable night of trying to drink it away shake off her doldrums with a fun girls' night on the town.

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week, followed by Lauren Alaina and Hardy. Maddie & Tae's video for "Die From a Broken Heart" clocks in at No. 7 and retires from consideration this week as their latest comes up for votes, while Granger Smith and Scotty McCreery round out the Top 10.

Who will head up next week's roundup of the most popular videos in country music? That depends on readers just like you. We let Taste of Country readers vote on their favorites every week, and publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.