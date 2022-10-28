Craig Morgan will release the deluxe version of his album, God, Family, Country, on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11). The project features four brand new songs, including "How You Make a Man," an anthem to the hard life lessons that serve to shape a person. The singer also released a music video, which tells the story of the song, on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Nate Griffin and actress Angie Harmon co-directed the video, and within it, Morgan is seen driving around in a truck as if he's driving down memory lane and remembering the things he's been through. In the song, Morgan details how disappointments in life make you stronger — particularly a rejected proposal.

"Twenty-two, thought I knew everything, so I put everything on a pawn shop, shiny thing, diamond ring / I would've done anything / I promised that girl the whole wide world right before she left," he sings, detailing the heartbreak.

The video visually captures this heartbreak as Morgan drives by a scene of a man down on one knee, only to be answered by seeing his love walk away.

The video continues as Morgan sings about how it's "the good days, bad days, goodbye heartbreaks" that "make a man," but just as the song preaches that these hard times will eventually turn around, Morgan goes home to a fictional love interest and dances with her in a field as the music fades.

"I think it shows the positive message in this song," Morgan shared with CMT of the video. "Also, it shows that it is not strictly masculine. It's a love song. It's a bit of a love song."

Megan Conner, Skip Black and Michael Walton co-wrote "How You Make a Man. The song joins "Sounds Like Home," "Ask Him" and "I May Drink a Little" on the deluxe edition of God, Family, Country.