Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, have two young kids, Presley Fawn, 2, and Sienna Grace, 11 months, and they're at a stage where watching dad leave is tough.

As a result, the singer admits that he suffers from dad guilt when he goes on tour.

Pardi was hanging with us on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked him what it's like being a dad who has to travel for his job, and how that impacts his family.

"There's definitely a tough thing leaving," the "Heartache Medication" singer says.

"Especially if Summer is going [on tour], and we're leaving her [Presley] with like the grandparents, or you know, like even for a night out, when she sees the bags and stuff it's like a big deal."

It proves to be especially tough for his 2-year-old to see that her daddy has his suitcase packed up, but Pardi admits he has to strap on his big boy boots and get back to work.

But that doesn't mean that it's easy.

"It definitely gets harder and harder, but I gotta go out and do what I do, I got all kinds of responsibilities," he explains.

Get our free mobile app

Some of those responsibilities lately include heading up the task of building a new home on some property that he and his wife purchased.

Pardi told us that he was having a really hard time with the home building process and getting permits for everything and struggling to find good help, saying, "The lack of talent in the construction industry nowadays is crazy."

PICTURES: See Inside the McBee Dynasty's Luxurious Nashville Home A luxurious Nashville home owned by the McBee family from TV's 'McBee Dynasty' is for sale, and pictures show an ultra-modern property that's well worth its $1.5 million price tag. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker