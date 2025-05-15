Want to Make Jon Pardi Mad? Ask Him About Building a House

Hot on the heels of the release of his latest album, Honkytonk Hollywood, in April, Jon Pardi stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat about a slew of topics, including one thing that's really been bugging him lately.

We asked the "Dirt on My Boots" hitmaker about his latest farm project, and he went off on a real tangent about building a house, as he and his wife, Summer, are doing.

He admits that the project has been "the biggest pain in the a--!"

Pardi raised his voice a little as he offered some advice for future home buyers: "Buy a house and fix it, don't build a house," he says. "God, it is a test of strength."

He blames modern-day construction for his frustration — a common complaint from many people who've had to build or make renovations.

"Construction has gone so downhill," Pardi insists. "People just don't know how to do good work anymore, it's crazy! The lack of talent in the construction industry."

Pardi is no slouch when it comes to construction and running power equipment: He has told Taste of Country Nights in the past that he cleared his own land to build a pond on his property, and his dad helps him with some projects.

The Pardis must be putting in a pool, because the country star has fresh beef with pool installers, too.

"Pool guys in Nashville? Oh my God, that is just straight robbing people! You are robbing people out here, pool man, and you know it!" he adds, practically yelling. "You are a bad person. Gunite should not be that expensive!"

All said and done, Pardi seems decently pleased with where they are in building their new home. The singer shares that they're expanding their living space since their family has also grown in recent years: Jon and Summer have two daughters, 10-month-old Sienna Grace and 2-year-old Presley Fawn.

