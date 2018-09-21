Shortly after a concert in Sacramento, California, on Thursday night (Sept. 20), Dan + Shay made an important request from their fans: "Please tell me someone got a video of me eating sh-- on the stage."

The duo's Dan Smyers took a big spill during their set opening for Rascal Flatts. Thankfully, he didn't seem to be injured, bouncing right back up as if nothing had happened. But he wanted to see the moment from his fans' point of view, tweeting:

Of course, Dan + Shay fans were quick to oblige, inundating the country duo with videos from nearly every angle showing the fall Smyers took while singing a cover of Justin Timberlake’s hit song "Can’t Stop the Feeling."

The duo seemed to love the video even more in slow motion:

As more versions of the stage fall started coming in, fans couldn't help but mention how quickly he recovered — he never stopped singing!

Smyers shouldn't feel too embarrassed about the fall, considering he is now one of a long line of country greats who have seen their share of onstage mishaps. Who could forget the many spills Luke Bryan has taken through the years? And remember the controversy that ensued after Blake Shelton's fall earlier this year? Granger Smith took a tumble that resulted in injuries that kept him off the road for awhile. Many country stars have found themselves on the floor one time or another.

Dan + Shay will need to bounce back, too, as the two prep to conclude their time with Rascal Flatts this weekend and move on to hit the road with Chris Young for the fall leg of his Losing Sleep Tour in October.