Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Is a Dad Again! Baby No. 4 Is Here

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed their fourth child together. Baby boy Aubrey Ellis Mooney was born on Monday (Jan. 20).

"Our brand new baby BOY is finally here!" the proud parents write in a statement made via Instagram. Baby Mooney weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. at birth.

Adds the couple: "Thank you Jesus for another miracle!"

Hannah kept fans updated leading up to the birth, posting an Instagram Stories slide when she and her country star husband were on their way into the hospital.

"It's baby day!!!" she wrote over one photo of the two of them smiling together in the car.

In another shot, she showed Mooney putting on his scrubs before heading into the birth, joking about "Dr. Mooney" and adding a photo of an emoji with heart-shaped eyes.

The Mooneys announced that Hannah was pregnant back in July, sharing a video that co-starred their three older children. They didn't share a whole lot of detail about their baby-to-be, such as the sex of the child, at the time.

Mooney and his wife have been married since 2017 and are parents to three other boys: Asher, Ames and Abram.