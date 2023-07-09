Dan + Shay Might Be Releasing New Music Sooner Than We Thought

From the outside, it might appear that Dan + Shay have been pretty quiet lately -- but there are some major hints that big things have been brewing behind the scenes.

The band mates have said that their social media silence over the past several months has been because they're working on their next album, a project that they say is "definitely our best yet." No official word yet on when fans will get a taste of that new music, but it seems like something might be coming soon -- in just a few days, in fact.

On Sunday (July 9), Dan + Shay changed their profile picture on their social media platforms to a new image: It's a circle with their trademark "+" sign in the center, a sun-soaked shot of the two performers sitting in the grass in the background.

They've also included the date "7.14.2023," along with a pre-save link which invites fans to hear "new music." No more concrete details on their next musical chapter or roll-out are available yet.

When it does arrive, Dan + Shay's next musical chapter will be the follow-up to the duo's 2021 Good Things album. The fifth and final single from that project, "You," peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart early last month.

Of course, new music is only part of what lays ahead for Dan + Shay in the next year. They've also recently announced that they will be The Voice's first-ever duo coaching team on Season 25 of the show, beginning in 2024.

As they work on new music and career moves for 2023, the duo have been undergoing some major personal growth, too. At recent shows, Dan Smyers has been rocking a new short haircut after chopping off his signature long locks. Shay Mooney's personal transformation has been even more dramatic: Not only did he and his wife Hannah welcome their third child early this year, but he has also shared his 50-lb weight loss journey with his followers.