Dan + Shay Made a Huge Change, and We Might Be the Only Ones Who Noticed!

Dan + Shay have been country music hitmakers for nearly a decade, with 10 No. 1 hits, three Grammy wins and many more ACM, CMA and Billboard Music Awards.

That's unlikely to change over the next 10 years, but one thing will: A photo shared on social media shows what could be Dan + Shay's new visual vibe.

It's a remarkable pivot, but first, take a look at one of the first photos from the "You" hitmakers' careers:

That snap from the 2013 ASCAP Awards feels like forever ago. Both men are now married, and Mooney has three kids. The fellas kept it neat back then, with high-and-tight haircuts and a well-manicured beard for the lead singer.

In 2018, that started to change. So much is made of Mooney's transformation, but Smyers' hair has been blowing free in the breeze for a half-decade now:

In late 2022, Mooney came forward about his personal health journey, revealing that he lost 50 pounds by eating better and committing to an exercise program. The result has been better physical and mental health, but it really shows up in band promo photos.

That brings us to the big change for Dan + Shay: For a decade, when the pair have posed for pictures, Smyers has always stood behind and slightly to the left of Mooney. Find a bunch of examples below.

A picture included with news that Dan + Shay are hard at work on album No. 5 flips the script, literally. Smyers is now on the right side!

