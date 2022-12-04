Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney On Why He Decided to Lose Weight: ‘I Wanted to Change My Life For Me’

After revealing last month that he'd lost over 50 pounds, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is opening up about why he decided to shed the weight.

On his social media, Mooney shared a montage of photos and videos documenting his journey, set to Dan + Shay's song, "One Direction." Ranging from mirror selfies to home family footage to shots of the singer at work with his duo partner Dan Smyers, the clip takes fans through Mooney's weight loss, ultimately leading to a lifestyle change that the singer says has made his life much happier.

"It's weird not recognizing yourself," he reflects in the caption of his post. "I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again."

Now, Mooney says that he's grateful for the change -- and all the people who helped him make it.

"It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on," he continues. "I'm so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I've never felt more alive.

"I'm not looking for mediocrity..." he added. "Let's go find greatness."

A number of Mooney's fellow country artists chimed in in the comments to offer words of support. "You look happy and incredible friend! We all growin up!!" wrote Jake Owen, who has also been making big lifestyle moves: He revealed this summer that he is now sober from alcohol.

But perhaps the most powerful response came from Smyers. "I'm so proud of you I could cry. In fact, I just might after watching this," Mooney's duet partner wrote. "Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come, my friend."

In addition to working towards a healthier lifestyle for himself, Mooney is also prepping to welcome a new baby. His wife Hannah is currently pregnant with the couple's third child. After the singer showed off his new physique on social media, Hannah replied with video of herself very pregnant, joking, "Your loss is my gain, baby."