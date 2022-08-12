Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah are expecting their third child together. The country couple announced the news on Friday (Aug. 12) through a video shared to their social media pages.

The sweet clip shows Hannah talking to the couple's sons, 4-year-old Asher James and 2-year-old Ames Alexander, who both voice their wishes for a baby sister. They're both taken by surprise when Hannah reveals that they'll actually be welcoming another son into the family.

Although they did not reveal when the new addition to their family would arrive, Hannah expressed her enthusiasm in the post's caption writing, "Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. "

Jana Kramer and Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr are among the many artists and fans who have sent their congratulations to the couple via social media.

Earlier this week, Hannah posted an adorable snapshot from Asher's first day of Kindergarten. "It was a big morning at the Mooney house Its fine, I’m finnnnne ," she wrote.

The couple welcomed their first son, Asher James, on Jan. 24, 2017 and tied the knot in October of the same year. Feb. 21, 2020 marked the arrival of their second son, Ames Alexander.