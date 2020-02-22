Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed their second child, another baby boy. People reports that Ames Alexander Mooney was born on Friday (Feb. 21) in Nashville.

Ames weighed in at 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measured 19.5 inches long at birth.

“Our family is ecstatic,” the couple say in a statement to People. “Ames is absolutely perfect!”

The Dan + Shay singer and the former Hanah Billingsley welcomed their first son, Asher James, in January of 2017, and they married in October of that year. Billingsley is a former Miss Arkansas.

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in a post to social media on Aug. 21, 2019, and their older son helped them deliver the news. Mooney posted a series of pictures of then 2 1/2-year-old Asher James to Instagram, accompanied by a video in which the diaper-clad youngster proclaimed, "I'm having a baby brother!"

Hannah turned to her own Instagram to share the happy news, writing, "We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year!"

Dan + Shay have scored a string of No. 1 hits since releasing their debut single, "19 You + Me," in 2013. Their most recent chart-topping single is "10,000 Hours," a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

