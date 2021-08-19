Dan + Shay Burst Into Song and Dance in Playful ‘Steal My Love’ Video [Watch]

Dan + Shay are dance-oriented bank robbers in the new music video for their song "Steal My Love."

The Grammy Awards-winning duo star as high-tech robbers in the video for their newest single, pulling off an impressive heist: capturing a magical suitcase housed inside the vault of a bank. Shay Mooney lowers Dan Smyers into the vault via a harness to take the briefcase before the real robbers show up and try to steal it.

As the singers hop into their getaway car, they're cut off by the masked thieves — but they dance their way out of the dangerous situation. The ski-masked strangers also get into the groove, bursting into choreography alongside fellow drivers, who turn the road into their stage.

Throughout the music video, it's a game of cat and mouse as the singers run through the streets of Springfield, Tenn., breaking out in song and dance as they sing, "If I couldn't call you mine / Then, baby, you know I don't want no one / My car, my clothes, my money / Take it all, but there ain't nobody gonna steal my love."

The video ends with the twosome returning the suitcase to the vault, with the robbers and townspeople joining them there for one more lively dance number:

The feel-good song is the latest single off of Dan + Shay's new album, Good ThingsIt arrived just as their previous hit, "Glad You Exist," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Following its release on Friday (Aug. 13), Good Things made history as the first country album to be certified gold upon its release during the streaming era.

Dan + Shay will hit the road on their The (Arena) Tour this fall. The trek is set to kick off on Sept. 9 and continue through Dec. 7.

Best Country Albums of 2021 - Critic's Pick

There have been many creative country albums in 2021, but not all have hit the mark. Artists are more than ever toying with distribution methods and packaging as much as they are new sounds, so you get double and triple albums, Part 1 and Part 2, and digital EPs in lieu of a traditional 10 or 11-song release.

The bar for an EP on this list of the best country albums of 2021 is higher than an LP, but one project did crack the Top 10. Too much music proved to dampen other artist's efforts, although Alan Jackson's first album in years was filled with country music we couldn't turn away from. Where Have You Gone has 21 songs, but somehow no filler.

More than ever, this relied on staff opinion and artistic merit to allow for some parity among major label artists and independents. The 10 albums listed below are not ranked, although the year-end list published in the fall will crown a true best album of 2021.
